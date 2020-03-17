Coronavirus

ABC launching daytime news show dedicated to covering coronavirus pandemic

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on ABC, temporarily replacing "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." It will stream at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Amy Robach will anchor the show. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will join Robach to discuss the latest health and safety guidance.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to the daytime show, ABC has shifted "Nightline" to 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with a sole focus on covering the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Audio has also launched the podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and the "Start Here" podcast is also providing extensive coverage of the pandemic.

This ABC station will continue to provide extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in your area during local newscasts and on our website and social media platforms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessentertainmenttelevisioncoronavirusabc
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Shelter-in-place in effect for 6 Bay Area counties
LIVE | NYC should prepare for shelter in place, de Blasio says
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Shelter-in-place in effect for 6 Bay Area counties
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area shelter-in-place order
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for protections against evictions, foreclosures
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Disney resorts donate surplus food to help local communities
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help
Show More
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Early lines at East Bay grocery store as shoppers try to stock up
MAINTAINING LEARNING: How to maintain learning during school closures
Texas county won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
Coronavirus Update: Shelter-in-place, stores restock, no more Uber pool
More TOP STORIES News