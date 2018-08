ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Brain health

STUDIO GUESTS:

This edition of Beyond the Headlines focuses on brain health. We spoke with two California doctors with controversial books that say our brain health can be dramatically improved by changes in diet and lifestyle.Dr. Steven Gundry, world renowned heart surgeon, is one of our studio guests. He wrote "The Plant Paradox."Dr. Dale Bredesen, founding president of the Buck Institute on Aging and a neuroscientist, wrote "The End of Alzheimer's."We searched for and found women who embraced their protocols and either improved mental clarity or reversed early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson also revealed that she saw improvement in an autoimmune disorder and lost a significant amount of weight by changing her eating plan.We offer several tips to help people begin the process of improving their brain health. We're also offering several resources to help families already dealing with brain disease.CardiologistTwitter: @DrGundry Facebook: @GundryMD Instagram: @drstevengundry NeuroscientistTwitter: @DrDaleBredesen Facebook: @drdalebredesen Twitter: @CherylABC7 Instagram: @cherylabc7 Facebook: @CherylJenningsABC7