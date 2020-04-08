Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Academy of Art University using 3D printers to make face shields for health care workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Academy of Art University is helping local health care workers stay safe by using 3D printers to make face shields.

The school's industrial design shop manager came up with the idea. Max Niehaus looked at several designs online and picked the one that doesn't take long to produce, and has positive feedback from other hospitals.

Coronavirus pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week? Here's what experts say

Doctors, nurses, and technicians at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital have tested the mask and approved it.
The university is now calling on students to help.

"We're going to launch a call to action. It's going to go out to all 10,000 of our Academy of Art students, many of whom have 3D printers at home, and they can start producing these parts as well. They'll print them, send them to us, we will sanitize, assemble, and distribute everything to the community," said Niehaus.
The shields cost about $2 each to make. Academy of Art hopes to make many shields for not just health care workers, but other first responders.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirus3d printingcoronavirus outbreakhospitalscoronavirus pandemichealth care
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
EXCLUSIVE: Inside COVID-19 surge unit at San Jose hospital
Bay Area funeral homes prepare for surge of COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus: Unique lawn signs for graduating seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
Bay Area funeral homes prepare for surge of COVID-19 deaths
EXCLUSIVE: Inside COVID-19 surge unit at San Jose hospital
Maps show how much Bay Area pollution has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic
When will life go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist
Coronavirus updates: SFUSD schools will remain closed until end of academic year
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Show More
North Bay students connect with fellow CA Class of 2020 on Instagram amid COVID-19 pandemic
Schumer proposes $25,000 'heroes' pay proposed for frontline workers
Warriors donate meals to healthcare heroes in SF
Here's how East Bay police patrols are being affected by COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News