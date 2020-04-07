Coronavirus: Grand Princess returns to San Francisco to restock supplies, activists worried about crew members

TIMELINE: Grand Princess cruise ship docks at Port of Oakland after days at sea
"We are concerned there are still 650+ seafarers - Filipinos - on board. We are very concerned about their health and safety because they have been on board for more than a month. They did not have the opportunity to shelter in place, socially distance, on a very crowded cruise ship," said Terry Valen, president of the alliance, while two members held up a sign that said "Protection for the health, livelihood and welfare of the cruise workers."
The passengers who were on board the Grand Princess were taken from the Port of Oakland to military bases last month where they were quarantined for two weeks. At that time, 21 people on board had tested positive for the coronavirus. Three people have since died, including one crew member last week.
"It's very upsetting for one worker to die in San Francisco. That should have never happened," said Valen.
He says the fact these people are not American citizens should not hurt their chances to get help.
"They need to get back to their home countries. Right now there may be temporary restrictions on travel, but we can't keep them on the ship, exposed to high levels of infection or possibility of infection," Valen said.
Princess Cruises did not return calls for comment Tuesday morning but did release a statement over the weekend saying workers are able to spend time out of their staterooms and other areas practicing social distancing of six feet apart, and wear personal protective equipment while socializing and working.
Valen says of the crew members aren't allowed off the ship Tuesday, he will keep fighting for them and will continue to try and get the attention of Princess Cruises and government officials.
