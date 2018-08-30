HEALTH

After investigation, CVS puts Enfamil back in stores

After temporarily pulling all Enfamil products from store shelves across the country, CVS Pharmacy says the chain is once again selling the baby formula brand.

CVS stopped sales after an incident reported in Tampa, FL last week. A mom there says the seal on an Enfamil bag she bought from CVS was broken.

Inside the bag, she says the contents were all-purpose flour, not infant formula.

After an internal investigation into its Enfamil products, CVS tells 7 On Your Side no further issues were found. As of Thursday, Enfamil products are back in stock.

Enfamil has not issued any recalls of their products.

Last year, an Arizona woman pleaded guilty to swapping out formula for flour in a money-making scheme.
