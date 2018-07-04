ASTHMA

Air quality concerns linger as wildfires rage in California

EMBED </>More Videos

With air quality in the news because of the wildfires there's a lot of talk about breathing concerns. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
With air quality in the news because of the wildfires there's a lot of talk about breathing concerns.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord

Should we be concerned about the air quality if we're not in the fire zone?

Dr. Washington Burns with the Prescott-Joseph Center sat down with ABC7 with everything you need to know.

BAAQMD Wildfire Safety Tips

  • If it looks smoky outside, avoid physical outside activities and don't let your children play outdoors.


  • If you are advised to stay indoors, keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed unless it's extremely hot outside. If you don't have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in extremely hot weather. In these cases, seek alternative shelter.

  • Run your home or car air conditioner on recycle or recirculate. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

  • If you have asthma or other lung disease, make sure you follow your doctor's directions about taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.


  • If you have heart or lung disease, if you are an older adult, or if you have children, talk with your doctor about whether and when you should leave the area.


MORE INFO: Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfiresmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush fireevacuationair qualitybay area air quality management districtasthmaCaliforniaSacramentoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Smoke Advisory issued for Bay Area due to wildfires
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
County Fire now at 32,500 acres, 2 percent contained
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
ASTHMA
MAPS: A look at the 'Pawnee Fire' burning in Clearlake Oaks
PHOTOS: Bay Area sky turns eerie orange from County Fire smoke
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Smoke, fog creep towards SF at sunset
Smoke creates eerie orange haze in Bay Area
More asthma
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
More News