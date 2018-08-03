FOOD

McDonald's salads have sickened nearly 400 people

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's tainted salads sicken nearly 400 people in 15 states

SILVER SPRING, Md. --
Nearly 400 people in 15 states have been sickened by a parasite infection linked to McDonald's salads, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The outbreak started in May. The FDA reported an additional 109 cases on Thursday.

RELATED: Health alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry

At least 16 people have been hospitalized due to the cyclospora parasite, which causes intestinal illness.

Symptoms of the illness include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and body aches.

The illness can last anywhere from several days to a few months and can be treated with antibiotics.

An unused package of Fresh Express salad mix, which is used to make McDonald's salads, tested positive for cyclospora, according to the FDA.

In July, McDonald's said it had removed the mix from impacted restaurants.

In a statement, Fresh Express said it issued a "precautionary recall" on July 27.

Click here for the latest from the FDA about this outbreak.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallmcdonald'sparasitefoodfood poisoningfood safetyu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
FOOD
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio Chipotle
Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day
More food
HEALTH & FITNESS
New Bayview growers market debuts Saturday
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News