More than a dozen American Airlines passengers hospitalized

BOSTON, Mass. -- An American Airlines flight from Miami to Boston ended with more than a dozen passengers in the hospital Sunday morning.

A Massachusetts Port Authority official said 16 people on the flight were transported to a hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services after the plane landed at Logan International Airport.

Massachusetts General Hospital said 14 passengers were admitted as patients, WCVB reports. As of Sunday evening, five had been released and the rest were listed in good condition.

Most were members of a school group, who were reportedly suffering some sort of stomach ailment. It may be linked to something they ate while visiting the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador over the weekend.

Boston EMS said their symptoms were minor. One passenger told WCVB people were vomiting on the plane. Everyone is expected to be OK.
