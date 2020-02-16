Coronavirus: American evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise coming to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- American citizens from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise in Yokohama, Japan are being evacuated from the ship and will be given accommodations at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.But none of them can go home just yet as a new round of quarantine awaits them upon arrival.U.S. Tourists on board the CoronaVirus-stricken cruise ship are on their way home after 12 days of Quarantine.Cheryl Molesky was more than ready."We're about to step into the big wide world gotta put my mask on and get going," Molesky said.Deck by deck, American passengers on board the Diamond Princess asked to disenbark via the ship's public address system..Hundreds of passengers onboard the ship have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Americans stricken with the virus can't leave. They'll be treated in Japan.The rest of the passengers were put on to busses to the airport where they boarded charted flights on 747s.One is bound for Travis Air Force Base. It is scheduled to arrive late Sunday night."We look forward to returning to the Bay Area," said Rick Saber from Novato.Saber told us by phone, he has tested negative for the virus. He's anxious to return to California."It's going to be an enormous transition for us, I hope we don't get double quarantined somewhere else."But two more weeks of quarantine await the passengers at Travis. They'll be housed separately from the current evacuees at the base.The U.S. is trying to prevent an outbreak like the one in China that has killed more than 16-hundred and sickened tens of thousands.Whenever he and his wife get back home. Rick Saber know exactly what he'll do."I'll have a burger and a couple of beers, that's an easy one," said Saber.Another plane with American evacuees is headed for an Air Force Base in Texas.