Coronavirus evacuation from cruise ship near Japan includes Americans diagnosed with sickness

According to the State Department, over 300 people were transported on two Kalitta Airlines jets from the ship to Travis Air Force Base and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The first plane landed at Travis Air Force Base after 11 p.m. Sunday night. The second flight arrived in Texas around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.
14 people on the planes have been diagnosed with COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. "During the evacuation process, after passengers had disembarked the ship and initiated transport to the airport, U.S. officials received notice that 14 passengers, who had been tested 2-3 days earlier, had tested positive for COVID-19," the State Department said in a news release.
It's unclear how many of the people diagnosed are at Travis Air Force Base. Officials say all the passengers will be quarantined for 14 days, those with the virus will be treated at a facility off the base that is approved by the Centers for Disease Control.
The passengers already spent 12 days in quarantine on the Diamond Princess. Passengers were being screened constantly for symptoms. "They issued, on the second day, a thermometer to everybody," said Passenger Rick Saber. "If you exceed 37.5 degrees Celsius, you are required to call the emergency number down in the medical department and they'll dispatch somebody right up and they'll check you immediately."
Evacuees from China arrived at Travis Air Force Base two weeks ago. Officials say the two groups will not be allowed to mingle.
