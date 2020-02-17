Coronavirus

Coronavirus evacuation from cruise ship near Japan includes Americans diagnosed with sickness

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of Americans quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship over coronavirus fears have been allowed to return to the United States.

According to the State Department, over 300 people were transported on two Kalitta Airlines jets from the ship to Travis Air Force Base and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The first plane landed at Travis Air Force Base after 11 p.m. Sunday night. The second flight arrived in Texas around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

14 people on the planes have been diagnosed with COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. "During the evacuation process, after passengers had disembarked the ship and initiated transport to the airport, U.S. officials received notice that 14 passengers, who had been tested 2-3 days earlier, had tested positive for COVID-19," the State Department said in a news release.

It's unclear how many of the people diagnosed are at Travis Air Force Base. Officials say all the passengers will be quarantined for 14 days, those with the virus will be treated at a facility off the base that is approved by the Centers for Disease Control.

The passengers already spent 12 days in quarantine on the Diamond Princess. Passengers were being screened constantly for symptoms. "They issued, on the second day, a thermometer to everybody," said Passenger Rick Saber. "If you exceed 37.5 degrees Celsius, you are required to call the emergency number down in the medical department and they'll dispatch somebody right up and they'll check you immediately."

Evacuees from China arrived at Travis Air Force Base two weeks ago. Officials say the two groups will not be allowed to mingle.

You can find the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, here.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.
  • What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

  • Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here

  • Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

  • How to stop illness from becoming pandemic

  • Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

  • Can the outbreak affect pets? Expert explains

  • Expert shares tips for traveling, staying healthy amid outbreak

  • Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesstravis air force basefairfieldhealthcdcillnessevacuationoutbreakcoronavirusu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    WATCH IN 60: New coronavirus evacuees at Travis AFB, 'The Matrix 4' films in SF
    Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    14 Americans evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise test positive for coronavirus
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
    Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
    6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Santa Clara County
    Search expands for missing couple in Marin County
    AccuWeather forecast:Touch of spring all week
    WATCH IN 60: New coronavirus evacuees at Travis AFB, 'The Matrix 4' films in SF
    American Idol auditions: SF contestant amazes judges
    Show More
    Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
    NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    Low flying helicopters, loud sound effects planned for 'Matrix' set in SF
    Australia wildfires: Bay Area musicians perform benefit concert to help koala bears
    More TOP STORIES News