Coronavirus

Coronavirus: American evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise coming to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- American citizens from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise in Yokohama, Japan are being evacuated from the ship and will be given accommodations at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

RELATED: Americans evacuated from quarantine on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan

No specific time for the arrival has been given, a base spokesperson said, adding it is expected to be "some time after 5 p.m."

The base said via its Facebook page that it was acting at the direction of the U.S. Department of Defense to "provide additional support for the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control" by making lodging available.



"Americans returning by flight will travel via a Department of State-chartered aircraft and subject to the 14-day federal quarantine, in separate lodging from the current evacuees at Travis AFB," according to the statement posted Sunday morning. "The CDC and HHS teams will follow their standing protocols to screen and monitor all passengers before, during, and after the flight."

Anyone showing signs of illness will be taken to a facility off the grounds of the base, according to the statement, which noted that no base personnel would have contact with the passengers.

RELATED: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

An earlier group of 201 evacuees from Wuhan, China arrived on Feb. 7 and is being housed at the Westwind Inn on the base.

Accommodations at Travis for non-passengers are closed until further notice, the base said.

Travis referred questions about the evacuation itself to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

Bay City News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjapancoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Last direct flight to China for weeks takes off at SFO amid coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Low flying helicopters, loud sound effects planned for 'Matrix' set in SF
El Cerrito BART shooting:17-year-old shot by police expected to survive
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
President Trump gives command to drivers at Daytona 500
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishes 2nd in NBA Dunk Contest
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
'American Idol' returns to ABC for season 3
More TOP STORIES News