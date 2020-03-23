Amy Klobuchar's husband John Bessler tests positive for coronavirus

The former presidential candidate said Bessler began feeling sick when she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington. She said he immediately quarantined himself.
RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
She said he sought a test and chest X-ray after he began coughing up blood, and was checked into a Virginia hospital with "very low oxygen levels which really haven't improved." She said he now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.
Klobuchar said her doctor had advised her not to get a test.
My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020