HEALTH & FITNESS

Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts believe about one-third of antibiotics prescribed in the U.S. are unnecessary and a new report encompassing 76 countries found antibiotic use increased 39 percent between 2000-15. (KABC)

By
PITTSBURGH --
Antibiotics can be life-saving, but overuse is leading to a real problem called antibiotic resistance.

It happens when bacteria change to resist the effects of the medicine.

"People have to remember that bacteria have been on this earth for 4 billion years, so it's not a surprise that bacteria are able to outwit us," said University of Pittsburgh's Dr. Amesh Adalja.

Experts believe about one-third of antibiotics prescribed in the U.S. are unnecessary. A new report encompassing 76 countries found antibiotic use increased 39 percent between 2000-15.

Researchers predict that if nothing changes, up to 10 million deaths worldwide may be attributed to antibiotic resistance by 2050.

"We're running out of antibiotics and we're now left in certain scenarios with telling a patient that we have nothing to offer them," Adalja said.

Doctors advise patients not to stop taking an antibiotic early if it's prescribed. Doing so makes it easier for bacteria to replicate and become resistant.

It's also inadvisable to use leftover antibiotics as those can increase resistance as well.

"One of the primary drivers, at least in this country, is the fact that the public begins to demand antibiotics for any cough, cold or viral illness, irrespective of the fact that antibiotics have no effect on viruses," Adalja said.

In fact, taking antibiotics for a viral infection may do more harm than good.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthantibioticshealthdoctorsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News