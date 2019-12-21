Health & Fitness

Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says

Antibiotics that doctors often prescribe for infants may lead to an increased risk of allergies.

A new study published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics found a link between babies getting antibiotics and developing allergies later in life.

Researchers discovered that children who take antibiotics before turning 6 months old are more likely to develop food allergies, asthma or dermatitis.



The correlation was found in a wide range of antibiotics including those containing penicillin, cephalosporin, sulfonamides or macrolide.

Scientists said they believe it may be caused by how antibiotics affect gut bacteria. It should be noted that the study does not prove antibiotics cause allergies.

Experts said more research is needed to determine a causal relationship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnchealthchildren's healthantibioticsbabiesbabyallergiesu.s. & worldstudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of deadly sheriff's arrest in Sonoma County released
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
Heartwarming reunions fill SFO's arrivals terminal
Pacifica police sorting through details of mysterious call
Baby, body found in Texas identified as missing infant, mom
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds tonight, weekend rain
Show More
Man shot in SJ expected to survive
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
Sous-Vide made easy
More TOP STORIES News