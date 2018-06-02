HEALTH & FITNESS

Baby born in car on way to hospital in Oregon

EMBED </>More Videos

A red light didn't stop a newborn baby from coming into the world. (KGO-TV)

A red light didn't stop a newborn baby from coming into the world.

Olya Bogush and Yuri Rusakov were on their way to the hospital in Oregon.

Rusakov stopped at a red light, just across the street from the medical center.

But baby wouldn't wait.

Bogush gave birth in the backseat.

Other people on the road sensed this was no ordinary commute.

Bogush gave birth to a healthy, 7-pound baby girl named Adalina.

Bogush says she felt empowered and proud, saying, "How often do you get to catch your own baby?"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbirthbabybaby deliveryu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News