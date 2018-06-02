Baby born in car on way to hospital in Oregon

A red light didn't stop a newborn baby from coming into the world.Olya Bogush and Yuri Rusakov were on their way to the hospital in Oregon.Rusakov stopped at a red light, just across the street from the medical center.But baby wouldn't wait.Bogush gave birth in the backseat.Other people on the road sensed this was no ordinary commute.Bogush gave birth to a healthy, 7-pound baby girl named Adalina.Bogush says she felt empowered and proud, saying, "How often do you get to catch your own baby?"