Baby contracts herpes virus in his eye after being kissed at a christening

You might want to think twice before you kiss a baby.

A couple in England is reminding parents of the risks and consequences of kissing a newborn after their son almost died.

Ashleigh White says her son, Noah, contracted the herpes virus in his eye after being kissed at a christening.

She shared her story with the Caters News Agency in hopes of preventing others from going through the same thing.

Mom says she knew something was wrong when Noah's eye started to swell and blister.

He was diagnosed with HSV-1, which is known as the "kiss of death" for infants.

Noah is doing well after spending months in the hospital recovering.
