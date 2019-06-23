Health & Fitness

Parent's Choice baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal

Perrigo Company plc has issued a voluntary recall on one of its infant formulas because one lot may contain pieces of metal.

The product in question is the 35-ounce containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, which is only sold at Walmart.

Roughly 23,000 containers of the formula may be affected, the company said in a press release.

No injuries have been reported, but the company says it's recalling the product "out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report."

Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for lot code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of Feb. 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the product, according to Perrigo.

Consumers can contact Perrigo Customer Affairs at 866-629-6181 with any questions about the product. Consumers are advised to contact their doctor with any health-related questions or concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsbabyrecallu.s. & worldwalmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News