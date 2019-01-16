ACCUWEATHER

Bacterial meningitis: How to protect yourself from potentially fatal illness

Bacterial meningitis can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months. (Shutterstock)

Bacterial meningitis is a serious illness that can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months, according to AccuWeather.

It's mostly spread through close personal contact. Certain bacteria enter your bloodstream and travel to your brain and spinal cord, causing the membranes around them to swell.

Symptoms include stiff neck, headache and fever. To prevent the spread of meningitis, avoid contact with sick people. There are also vaccines available.

