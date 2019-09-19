Health & Fitness

Barely over 1 pound at birth, baby Finn goes home

ORLANDO, Florida -- Fantastic news for a Lakeland, Florida family.

They've brought baby Finn home, after he spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando.

Finn was born weighing just one pound, two ounces.

His parents tried for more than 10 years to start a family, finally adopting two embryos.

One didn't make it.

The other, Finn, was born severely premature due to complications.

"That thing that you've been praying for, trying for and asking for, finally happened and then you say well it's not over yet because he's premature and we don't even know if he's going to make it," said dad Chris Hill.

But Finn is a fighter.

He now weighs a little more than five pounds, and his proud parents are cherishing each snuggle.

Baby Finn is still on oxygen at home, however, his parents are optimistic he'll be off that soon, and continue gaining weight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckbabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritan pulls toddler to safety from burning SUV
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Watch 'Hamilton' take over ABC7 Midday Live today
Bottle deposits go unclaimed as recycling centers close
Santa Clara Co. working to improve welfare of senior residents
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
Show More
Mom, 2 kids hospitalized after crash on Hwy 101 in San Rafael
DRONEVIEW7: Napa Valley Wine Train celebrates 30th Anniversary
S.F.'s Bochy 11th to 2,000 wins: 'I've been lucky'
San Jose sets new privacy rules for digital data usage
Referee suspended after high school wrestler forced to cut locks
More TOP STORIES News