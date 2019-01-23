HEALTH & FITNESS

Bay Area environmental group challenges lead in musical mouthpieces

A mouthpiece for a musical instrument is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An environmental group is suing the makers and sellers of brass musical mouthpieces. The Center for Environmental Health says it's another step in its goal to rid the environment of lead, but the move is getting mixed reviews among musicians.

"We are okay with people not liking us," said CEO Michael Green. "We are not okay with people being exposed to toxics. Especially kids with lead."

RELATED: Lead found in more than half of San Francisco's public schools

His environmental non-profit has tested mouthpieces of trumpets, trombones, and other brass instruments, and found the presence of lead. He wants change.

"We know they can make brass mouthpieces without the lead," said Green. "They already do so on the mouthpieces for drinking water from fountains."

The lawsuit names 12 companies and two retailers. It wants them to get the lead out and warn customers of health risks. It is not playing well inside the industry. "People have been manufacturing played these mouthpieces for centuries," noted Chris Leaf, who manages Union Music in San Francisco. They're one of the companies named in the suit, along with The Guitar Center. "I don't think it merits a lawsuit," said Leaf. "According to manufacturers, 2-8 percent is lead-free. They have a coating of silver. There is no contact with the alloy." The CEH disagrees. Their testing simulated the effects of saliva, and indicate that lead leaked. "We're talking about micrograms of lead," said researcher Caroline Cox. "That amount can be a problem.

RELATED: Oakland kids exposed to more lead contamination than in Flint, Michigan

All of this came as news to Dr. Greg Johnson, who runs the Jazz Program at Marin School of the Arts. This is new territory. "I personally don't think it is a health issue but if there is hard science behind it, I would like to look at it," he said. Some of Dr. Johnson's students practice 4-6 hours a day. Many musicians do that every day during their lifetimes.

The Center for Environmental Health worries about cumulative exposure. "Any additional source we can prevent, we want to prevent," said Green. "I have played with tons of musicians who have been playing 60-70 years who have never had a problem," said Dr. Johnson. "It would be interesting to see if people get sick. I have never heard of it."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmusicleadstudentschildren's healthschoolenvironmentmusic newseducationmarin countySan FranciscoOaklandNovato
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lead found in more than half of San Francisco's public schools
Oakland kids test high for lead levels
HEALTH & FITNESS
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
East Bay 5-year-old fights rare disease, needs bone marrow transplant
Grooming brand Malin + Goetz debuts new Hayes Valley shop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Shutdown stories: FruitGuys donates fresh produce to SFO's TSA
Young federal workers just starting out in job hurt by the gov't shutdown
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Oakland Unified recommends big budget cuts
Oakland A's plan to remodel not abandon coliseum site
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, mild days ahead for the Bay Area
What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?
Super Bowl security preparing for anything
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother
More News