Coronavirus concerns: Bay Area events see drop in attendance

By Anser Hassan
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On a warm summer night, the Oakland First Fridays street fair can attract up 30,000 people. But this Friday, it was cold weather and a slightly smaller crowd.

"I was expecting there to be more people," says Erica Ymane, as she and her friends sat curb-side enjoying some street food.

She says she isn't concerned about the coronavirus. But organizers say some people are, which is one reason for the slight drop in attendance.

"Two vendors pulled out, just out of precaution, which is fine. But as you can see everyone feels pretty safe out here," says Sara Hady with the Oakland First Fridays, as she points to the crowds on the street. "I think everyone has to do their due diligence."

Hady says extra sanitizing stations were set-up for Friday evening's street fair.

Lynda Daniels, on the other hand, was ready for a night out.

"I use Clorox wipes, Lysol wipes, and spray. I have them in my purse. And I ate before I came. And if I'm not buying it, I'm not touching it!" says Daniels, who lives in Vallejo. "So, I have no concerns,"

And over at the Oakland Coliseum, 'KISS' was performing their farewell tour.

Sarah Grimes, whose face was painted with the signature Kiss black-and-white make-up, and her friend, Rebecca Flunker, came out from Modesto for the show. They say they can focus on the music because they know what to do to stay safe.

"From what I know about (the coronavirus), I'm in pretty good health and I know about basic hygiene, so I don't think it's going to be a problem," says Flunker.

Ted Davis, who lives in Brentwood, says he went to his first Kiss concert at the San Francisco Cow Palace in 1977. Friday, they aren't thinking about COVID-19.

"(Coronavirus) is not that big a deal, yet. It's getting there," says Davis. But still not enough to keep them home from the concert.

