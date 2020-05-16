Bay Area man given 1% chance to live after COVID-19 diagnoses shares his story

At a time when nearly 3,000 Californians have died from COVID-19, Mike Arevalo isn't taking anything for granted.
Coronavirus Stage 2 reopening: Only 22 counties in California given green light to reopen schools, restaurants and malls
Surrounded by his daughter and new grandson and wife of nearly 40-years at his home, he knows how close to death he once was.
"I went through the gates of hell and came back. It almost killed me, almost killed my wife, my daughter, and grandson," said Arevalo.
Hell was coronavirus. Swift and fierce. A virus Arevalo believes was contracted while on the job as a Lottery representative, visiting dozens of retailers in any given day.
Coronavirus tore this former high school coach and Lottery employee from his family in late March for 10 grueling weeks. Nearly four of them, spent in a coma. The outlook seemed bleak as his chance survival stood at a defeating 1%.
"It was very painful. I don't think people understand until it hits home," wept Arevalo's wife, Rosemary Arevalo.
RELATED: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
Mike Arevalo though, is a true miracle, coming out of a coma on Easter. Vowing to never again be lonely. Not taking anything...including his new grandson for granted.
I first met Mike 3-years ago when she first came to San Francisco. He was my rideshare driver, a hobby he did for fun. What struck me was his effervescence and quickness to tell a joke.
Daughter Christina smiles when I shared this story with her.
"I wish people recognize him everywhere. He has a huge personality!" exclaimed Christina.
That personality is still in there, but moving forward, there are many questions.
RELATED: Weekly COVID-19 testing should be required for most workers as businesses reopen, UCSF doctor says
"I know it's going to be a long recovery...and we don't know exactly what the virus did to his body his cognitive skills, his lungs are they going to be jeopardized long term or is it going to be something that is going to heal," says Rosemary.
When asked about how the world has changed in the past few months and how he feels about the country reopening again, strong words.
"The message I can give to everybody is to keep fighting, keep being safe, use the precautions b/c you don't want to end up there." says Mike. "People are taking this as a joke, all this social distancing they're not doing anymore, it's crazy. I know, because I suffered through it."
While the road ahead will be long. The family, who have all since healed from their own bouts of COVID-19 know they have one thing together. That is love for each other. And a vow to never be apart.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products thatmay help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions