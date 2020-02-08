Coronavirus

Bay Area nonprofit donating N95 masks to China amid Coronavirus outbreak

By Leslie Brinkley
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The World Health Organization, WHO declared on Friday a global shortage of critically needed N95 masks and isolation gowns so badly needed in China's coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

One Bay Area nonprofit is stepping up to donate a stockpile of 1.8 million procedure masks sitting in MedShare's San Leandro warehouse.

After fires and volcanic eruptions around the world, MedShare had them ready to donate to the next big disaster, and they say that disaster is coronavirus. They are also ready to ship 200,000 plastic isolation gowns.
"We originally had a flight out of Oakland but it got rerouted out of Chicago," Eric Talbert, MedShare's Western Regional Director said. "Thanks to folks at the UPS Foundation, they have a direct flight from Chicago into Shanghai. Once they're on the ground in Shanghai we have three distribution partners who will get them into the hands of people who need them. "

RELATED: Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

The N95 masks are as good as gold and hard to find, plus expensive in China. Recently, N95s are in short supply in many Bay Area stores so MedShare has created a coronavirus donation page and will start collecting for a second shipment of specifically N95s next week.

Trucks filled with supplies will leave over the weekend and by Valentine's Day all of it will be in the hands of healthcare workers and residents in China.

You can find MedShare's donation page here.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

  • What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

  • Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here

  • How to stop illness from becoming pandemic

  • Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

  • Can the outbreak affect pets? Expert explains

  • Expert shares tips for traveling, staying healthy amid outbreak

  • Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssan leandroillnessoutbreakcoronaviruschinaupsdonationsnonprofitvirusnon profit
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Today's top stories in 60 seconds
    Bay Area families canceling trips amid coronavirus outbreak
    7 things to know about coronavirus
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
    Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
    7 things to know about coronavirus
    SF artist turns trashed toys into plastic art
    Biden on Iowa caucus performance: 'I took a hit'
    Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
    Bay Area families canceling trips amid coronavirus outbreak
    Show More
    No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
    Flight with coronavirus evacuees departs Travis Air Force Base
    Pliny the Younger released at Russian River Brewing Company
    LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    More TOP STORIES News