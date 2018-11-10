CAMP FIRE

Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

STAY INDOORS AND LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE: "There's really no areas in the Bay Area that are healthy to breathe air." (KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dogs and their owners were out at Point Isabel in Richmond, Calif., on Saturday, but it wasn't the usual crowd. Many likely stayed away because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Justin Oh, who wore a face mask for protection, came with his dog but left after 15 minutes.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

"We came here for a quick stroll and yeah it feels pretty bad out here, so we're just heading out," Oh said.

The Van Moppes family from Vallejo made a quick stop at Starbucks in Pinole, but the smoke was too much to handle.

"I have heart problems so I have to wear these things," D. Van Moppes said of his mask.

RELATED: Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte County

The Bay Area Air Quality Control Management District advises people to take it easy and stay indoors.

"There's really no areas in the Bay Area that are healthy to breathe air, so we're telling people to stay indoors and limit your time outside," said Walter Wallace, a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Despite the warning, ABC7 saw many people jogging around Lake Merritt in Oakland. Some joggers were wearing masks.

RELATED: Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts San Francisco tourists

Smoke shrouded the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island from Emeryville.

Air quality officials expect the air to remain unhealthy in parts of the Bay Area until at least Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthair qualitycaliforniaCamp Firefirewildfirebrush firesmokepollutionSan FranciscoOaklandEmeryvilleRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte Co.
Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts SF tourists
CAMP FIRE
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
Doctor compares Bay Area Air Quality to Delhi
Smoke from California wildfires travels across US
Disney donates $500,000 to support those impacted by California wildfires
More Camp Fire
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctor compares Bay Area Air Quality to Delhi
Camp Fire smoke from Butte County prompts Spare the Air Alert extension
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Camp Fire smoke blankets Bay Area with unhealthy air for another day
San Francisco emergency shelter opens because of air quality
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Faulty brakes may have caused 20 car pileup in Santa Cruz
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Camp Fire
Doctor compares Bay Area Air Quality to Delhi
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Smoke from California wildfires travels across US
Show More
Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
SF company collects donations to help employees impacted by Camp Fire
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
More News