CANCER

Bay Area surgeon views breast cancer treatment from new angle

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area surgeon is viewing the ordeal of breast cancer treatment from a new angle, and it's given her a fresh look at technologies and strategies that can help in recovery. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bay Area surgeon is viewing the ordeal of breast cancer treatment from a new angle, and it's given her a fresh look at technologies and strategies that can help in recovery.

For Bay Area plastic surgeon Dr. Anne Peled, reaching the finish line of this 10K run involved twists and turns she never expected.

Just a few months earlier, Peled was diagnosed with breast cancer. "It hit me so strongly," she said. "Thinking about going to the operating room day in and day out and doing the exact same surgery on other people that I was going to have done on myself."

RELATED: Implant acts like GPS after cancer surgery

In fact, we first met Peled as she was preparing to go into the operating room last year at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

She showed us a small device she believes can improve the effectiveness of post-surgical breast cancer treatments like radiation.

It's a small implant called BioZorb, which is placed in the cavity after a tumor is removed.

Tiny titanium pins imbedded in the implant act like a kind of GPS, guiding radiation treatments to the cavity site with increased precision, as we saw last year.

California Pacific Medical Center's Dr. John Lee said, "It allows us to aim the radiation at exactly where the tumor was, but at the same time avoid the structures like the heart the lungs the ribs that are next to it, that might be damaged."
And shortly after her own diagnosis, Peled made the same choice for herself -- having the technology she's implanted in others placed in her chest.

My radiologist was so excited Biozorb was there, because the field that she made for my treatment was smaller than it would have been otherwise," she said.

Peled says the experience also taught her other valuable lessons about recovery, including the psychological power of breast reconstruction -- and the healing power of exercise.

A triathelete and distance runner, Peled says she decided to sign up for the 10K race not long after her successful surgery.

"It was a major part of my life before but now it's one of the things I'm doing to make sure I live a long, long time from this. And I tell my patients the same thing," she said.

Peled also points out that the implant can give women advantages moving forward with breast cancer screening.

Written and produced by Tim Didion

Click here for more stories and videos related to cancer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerhealth carecancer caresurgerybreast cancerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Implant acts like GPS after cancer surgery
CANCER
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Bay Area music fans say Aretha Franklin's talent was immeasurable
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
More cancer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News