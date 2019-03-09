'Brain Body Diet': Berkeley doctor's new book focuses on connecting bodily, mental health

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Getting more sleep and losing weight are things millions of people want, but seem to struggle achieving.Well, there's a new book that focuses on how to accomplish both of these things, and more.It's called, and the author, Berkeley's own Dr. Sara Gottfried, stopped by the ABC7 studio to tell us about it.She says the book focuses on women who want to lose weight and feel better, and that it's actually possible to make the turn around in 40 days.Watch the video above to see the full interview!