Health & Fitness

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed he is a breast cancer survivor.

Knowles, 67, told Good Morning America Wednesday he went to the doctor two months ago when he kept noticing a dot of blood appear on his shirts.

The music executive said he had a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

He told Michael Strahan during the interview he has the BRCA2 gene mutation which also predisposes him to melanoma, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer.

"I have to be very much aware and conscious, and do all of the early detection. Constant mammograms, constant prostate exams, constant MRIs for the rest of my life," said Knowles.

Knowles said he's now urging men to be more aware of breast cancer and get tested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbreast cancercelebritybeyoncebreastcancercancergood morning americamammogram
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive: Sheriff
Emeryville carjacker finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland
Final preparations underway for A's Wild Card game
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
SJ Sharks taking on Vegas Golden Knights in NHL season opener
Get ready for warm weekend weather, Bay Area!
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Show More
Residents taken from assisted living center after gas leak in San Mateo
LIVE | At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping of UC Merced student
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
More TOP STORIES News