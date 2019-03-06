Health & Fitness

Birth control pills recalled over packaging error

EMBED <>More Videos

Birth control pills recalled over packaging error. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on March 5, 2019.

A nationwide recall has been issued over a birth control packaging error.

Officials warn the mistake can cause unintended pregnancies.

Four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP are included in the recall.



The birth control packs may have incorrect tablet arrangements or empty slots.

As a result, patients may miss a pill or take a placebo instead of an active pill.

The recalled products expire in August 2020.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthrecallus worldhealth carebirth control
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Power outage causes Chevron Richmond refinery flaring, school closure
South Bay hit with heavy rain overnight
Accuweather Forecast: Rain then showers today and tomorrow
Man and deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later for long overdue reunion
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
FDA allows treatment of depression with club drug's cousin
Car overturns in major crash on Berryessa Road in San Jose
Show More
Rain forces repairs to be postponed on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
North Korea rebuilding missile launch facility, satellite photos show
TSA confiscates rocket-propelled grenade launcher at airport
EXCLUSIVE: State accused Pacifica auto shop of fraud
FDA finds asbestos in makeup at Claire's
More TOP STORIES News