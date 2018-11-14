PRODUCT RECALLS

Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Heart medicine recalled by FDA (KTRK)

Some blood pressure medications are being recalled because they contain a potential cancer-causing chemical.

RELATED: Thyroid tablets recalled over ingredient concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said specific tablets of losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide sold by Sandoz may contain N-Nitrosodiethylamine or NDEA. NDEA is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, but it has been classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Sandoz voluntarily issued a recall for its losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg tablets with lot number JB8912 on the bottle.

This is the latest in a list of blood pressure medicines thought to contain trace amounts of NDEA. It's unclear exactly what the cancer risk is if you take the contaminated pills. The FDA believes the risk remains low.

The FDA reminds all patients taking blood pressure medicine to contact their doctor immediately if they fear their medicine is on the recall list. Patients should get a replacement medicine or alternative treatment option before they stop taking any prescribed medication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthrecallblood pressureproduct recallsu.s. & worldprescription drugs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRODUCT RECALLS
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
Recall Alert: Toilet flushing system may explode
Trader Joe's burritos recalled due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
More product recalls
HEALTH & FITNESS
Respiratory problems in children doubles due to poor air quality
Doctor compares Bay Area Air Quality to Delhi
Camp Fire smoke from Butte County prompts Spare the Air Alert extension
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48; many still missing
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Officials considering cutting cash lanes at state-owned bridges in Bay Area
Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire
Woolsey Fire 47 percent contained as winds expected to decrease
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Show More
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Current Bay Area air quality levels
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
Fire victims hear from first responders at Chico community meeting
More News