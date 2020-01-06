Milwaukee boy loses battle with cancer on 'Make A Wish' trip to Lego store, family needs help bringing him home

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy died during his "Make-A-Wish" trip on New Year's Day in Minneapolis.
It was Mikey Choroszy's final wish to shop at the Lego store at Mall of America. On top it off, Mikey's brother Jake flew in from South Dakota to be with him one last time.
"On Monday we did a lot of shopping and he was doing really good," said Mikey's mom Tammy Wildish. "Mikey took a decline very quickly."
Mikey had brain cancer and his family knew his time was running out, but they had no idea their 11-year-old boy wouldn't make it home with them.
His mother was there as Mikey took his last breath in a Minneapolis hospital, reported WTMJ.
"The biggest thing was watching him die. That was the worst," she said. "Going from walking to not walking at all, to the point where we had to pick him up and move him."
Wildish said Mikey's battle with childhood cancer started about 15 months ago when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem.
Remission last year led to a relapse just months later.
"He was a fighter, he never gave up," Wildish said. "He told me that he was fighting for his brother Robby. He was doing this for his brother. He would not give up."
Tragically exactly one year ago, Mikey unexpectedly lost his 19-year-old brother Robby to health issues.
The unfathomable pain of losing two sons in just one year has only been made worse by the financial burden on this family.
"Now, Mikey is still in Minneapolis, Minnesota and we're trying to get him back as soon as we can. It's going to be a cost," Wildish said.
To bring Mikey home would cost this grieving mother thousands of dollars she said she can't afford. A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help bring him home and to say their final goodbyes.
"He never ever had a scare in life, he never worried about anything," Wildish said about Mikey.
Mikey's family had hoped to raise $20,000 through their GoFundMe page to help pay for his final expenses, but generous donors have already exceeded that goal by thousands.
