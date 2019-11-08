Health & Fitness

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and Doris Hobbs puts a glamours spin on the disease

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When Doris Hobbs was diagnosed with diabetes she immediately made a decision that it would not alter her life. Doris speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her mission and how she brings glamour and awareness to diabetes.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthmodern momwomens healthdiabetes
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union City veteran killed by drunk driver memorialized
Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song appear on 'GMA'
Family of victim in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit, report says
AccuWeather forecast: Murky mornings, pleasant afternoons through weekend
Several events to mark 1st anniversary of Camp Fire
Army recruiters to be honored for saving lives in Tanforan shooting
Trump to pursue raising age to buy e-cigarettes
Show More
Legend, Clarkson release PC cover of 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 3 hours
Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey!
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
SoCal mom challenges district over son's use of cannabis oil
More TOP STORIES News