SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When Doris Hobbs was diagnosed with diabetes she immediately made a decision that it would not alter her life. Doris speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her mission and how she brings glamour and awareness to diabetes.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and Doris Hobbs puts a glamours spin on the disease
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News