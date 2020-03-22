Coronavirus

Coronavirus California: State Department reports 3 cases of COVID-19

(Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it received notification that one employee at California State Prison, Sacramento, and two employees at California Institution for Men have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said on Saturday.

A San Quentin State Prison employee previously reported to have tested positive ultimately was a negative case.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the incarcerated population.

