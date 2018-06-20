HEALTH & FITNESS

California has a lot of psychopaths, new study says

A new study is revealing which states have the most psychopaths, and California is high on the list. (Shutterstock photo)

By ABC7.com staff
A new study is revealing which states have the most psychopaths, and California is high on the list.

Southern Methodist University used data on the "big five" personality traits.

Topping the list is Connecticut, followed by California and then New Jersey.

Overall, the Northeast has more psychopaths than the rest of the country.

Washington, D.C. was excluded from the general list, but when included, it beat out every state as the most psychopathic place in the country.
