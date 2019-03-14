Health & Fitness

California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case

EMBED <>More Videos

Johnson & Johnson must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Johnson & Johnson must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer, a California jury ruled Wednesday.

A Superior Court jury in Oakland found the world's largest health care company mainly liable for Teresa Leavitt's mesothelioma. The verdict said that the baby powder was a "substantial contributing factor" in her illness.

Her suit is one of many that link cancers to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products and contend that the company concealed the health risk for decades.

RELATED: Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson

Requests for comment from the New Jersey-based comment were not immediately answered.

Johnson & Johnson is facing some 13,000 similar lawsuits around the country.

The company has insisted that its talc-based products are demonstrably safe but it has lost a string of court cases.

Last year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $25.7 million to a woman who blamed her cancer on the powder.

A jury in Missouri last year awarded $4.69 million to 22 women.

Johnson & Johnson's stock price dropped nearly two percent after hours on Wednesday before recovering to close at $139.41.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthbusinesslawsuitcancer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Parent charged in college admissions scam, told to instruct daughter to lie to a psychologist
Murder case leads to dispute over Santa Clara County's ICE policy
Oakland passenger learns he boarded a Boeing 737 Max before takeoff
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
'Advocating for evil': Death penalty decision has Petaluma father speaking out
Silicon Valley is getting a landmark and you could design it
Show More
Warriors, minus Durant, end Rockets' 9-game streak, 106-104
Family of raped and murdered 3-year-old speaks out against death penalty decision
Suspect killed by deputies after alleged robbery in San Leandro
LIST: California's death row inmates and their crimes
Clearing document clutter at home
More TOP STORIES News