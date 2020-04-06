Coronavirus: California to send 500 state-owned ventilators to national stockpile, Gov. Newsom says

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
States like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages due to COVID-19. "I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us," Newsom tweeted on Monday.
"California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Newsom in a press release. "We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State - and we're aggressively preparing for a surge - but we can't turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now."
In times of crisis, it’s more important than ever we are the UNITED States of America. CA is answering the call for Americans in NY and across the country, loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to those in need. I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 6, 2020
