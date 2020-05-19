Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Can staying at home actually weaken your immune system?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may have heard people talking about how sheltering in place means we are lowering our immune system, but is it true? In short, Dr. Alok Patel says no."There is no scientific evidence to suggest staying at home weakens your immune system because you're not getting enough exposures," Dr. Patel said. "We build up our immunity over many years, over decades, and this won't take a dramatic hit for spending a few months at home."Dr. Patel adds that we still expose ourselves to pathogens by going outside and to the grocery store.Although, Dr. Patel points out that byproducts of isolation can impact your immune system. Stress, depression, bad sleep, bad health habits can all negatively impact your immune system. The advice is simple: sleep well, manage stress, have a well-balanced diet, exercise and pay attention to your mental health.