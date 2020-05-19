Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Can staying at home actually weaken your immune system?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may have heard people talking about how sheltering in place means we are lowering our immune system, but is it true? In short, Dr. Alok Patel says no.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS LIVE 3PM: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

"There is no scientific evidence to suggest staying at home weakens your immune system because you're not getting enough exposures," Dr. Patel said. "We build up our immunity over many years, over decades, and this won't take a dramatic hit for spending a few months at home."

Dr. Patel adds that we still expose ourselves to pathogens by going outside and to the grocery store.

Although, Dr. Patel points out that byproducts of isolation can impact your immune system. Stress, depression, bad sleep, bad health habits can all negatively impact your immune system. The advice is simple: sleep well, manage stress, have a well-balanced diet, exercise and pay attention to your mental health.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here and take a look at all of the Doctor's Note segments from Dr. Alok Patel here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical researchdoctorsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get help with mental health issues
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS
Newsom says first responders will likely be among 'first ones' laid off under budget cuts
Vallejo woman's death after becoming homeless is warning for others during pandemic
San Francisco retail shops get creative with reopening in Phase 2
SF may be weeks away from next phase of reopening, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Vallejo woman's death after becoming homeless is warning for others during pandemic
Newsom says first responders will likely be among 'first ones' laid off under budget cuts
Traveling in the future: Here's what may change
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Santa Clara Co. finally moving into Phase 2
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Here's what Pleasanton businesses are considering to keep customers safe
Napa County hopes raised by Gov. Newsom's visit
South Bay 'flower swap' brings smiles during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News