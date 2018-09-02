HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of kidney donor

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on one man's search for a kidney donor.

By
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
Marc Weiner, 53, is a cancer survivor and now a billboard model.

Weiner needs a new kidney - and what better way to ask for a donor than in Times Square, the crossroads of the world?

"I adore life. Life is the most precious thing. I don't want to die," Weiner says.

Two years ago, Weiner was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Doctors removed his bladder, both kidneys and prostate. He is now cancer-free, but three times a week he must spend the day getting dialysis, which is critical for staying alive.

A perfectly matched kidney donor would enable him to live life without dialysis and go back to a more active lifestyle.

"I'm somebody struggling with a disease, but will overcome. I'm somebody looking for a donor match," he says.

Weiner spent three decades in television news, but says he had to stop working this year because of his dialysis schedule. He is married with a young daughter.

His wife's friend donated the 5,000 square foot billboard on 47th Street, which costs $35,000 a month. The ad for a kidney went up on Monday.

"First response was I cried," said Weiner's wife, Lisa.

Weiner's digital plea for a kidney runs eight times every hour. The billboard company that donated the space is willing to keep the ad running until November in hopes it gives back to Weiner what cancer took away.

For more on how you can help, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthkidney transplanttimes squarehealthillnesscanceru.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA warns against food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Petaluma neighborhood calls cannabis grow 'new low'
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers
BART station agent punched in face at Oakland's MacArthur station
3.3 magnitude earthquake near Crockett jolts Bay Area residents
John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to honor life of Arizona senator
San Francisco fire victims return to scene in Outer Richmond
North Carolina family saved by dog after bear breaks into house
Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
More than 10,000 celebrate Lebanese culture in Redwood City
Show More
Mueller's report 'will ultimately determine' whether to impeach: Panetta
13 injured, 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River
John McCain's funeral in Washington: Photos
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
More News