CB Fit brings core-focused classes to Dublin

Looking to shake up your workout routine? A new studio is here to help. Called CB Fit, the new addition is located at 5276 Dublin Blvd. The business also has a location in Walnut Creek.
According to its website, the spot offers a 45-minute, core-focused workout that will have you burning over 500 calories a session. Visitors of all fitness levels are welcome to join, as the routine consists of slow and controlled movements. Attendees are encouraged to bring a towel, grippy socks, a water bottle and comfortable workout clothes.
The fitness joint offers four classes: Fundamental, a full-body strength-training workout that teaches the basic moves of the Lagree Method; Total Body, a full- body strength-training workout for all levels; Mega Abs and Arms, which focuses on upper body and core; and Mega Abs and Booty, which focuses on the lower body, with an emphasis on glutes and core.
With just two reviews on Yelp thus far, CB Fit has already made a positive impression.
Natalie W., who reviewed the studio on Aug. 8, wrote, "The workout was incredibly challenging, but you aren't stuck in any single position too long and transitions are quick. By the end of class, I felt like every inch of my body had been worked. The workout itself was very low impact, but felt very efficient and still got my heart rate up. I can't wait to come back!"
Yelper Chayenne M. added, "These machines take it up a notch! I've tried just about every workout out there and this workout hands-down is my favorite! The instructors are awesome and the music is great."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: CB Fit is open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday; 6-9:30 a.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday; 7-9:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday; 6-9:30 a.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday; 7-10:30 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. on Friday; and 8-11 a.m. on weekends.
