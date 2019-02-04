CBD-centric massage studio TRx makes SoMa debut

A new SoMa massage studio is offering a unique way to soothe aches and pains: getting rubbed with topical CBD.
TRx (250 Clara St.) is named for both the initials of owner/masseuse Theresa Rothstein and the symbol for healthcare, to showcase her use of CBD oils in her massage work. The therapeutic clinical massage studio even has a T-Rex dinosaur logo, adding to the play on words for its branding.
CBD, or cannabidiol, has recently become a hot national trend. Derived from cannabis or hemp, it's believed to assuage everything from anxiety to pain to PTSD.
But it's not new to Rothstein, who's made her own CBD oils for nearly 15 years, sharing them with her family and people in her Excelsior neighborhood.
She said her friends, family members, and neighbors have found her topicals beneficial in reducing inflammation, calming eczema, and even easing labor pains.
"CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation and work with the body's own endocannabinoid system, which is why I believe it to be an added benefit," said Rothstein, a certified massage therapist. "I wanted to combine two things I was deeply interested in."
The entrance to TRx, at 250 Clara St. (between 5th and 6th streets) in SoMa. | Photo: TRx/Yelp
While Rothstein said she's hesitant to suggest anyone smoke or ingest cannabis for the first time without discussing it with a doctor first, she believes topical application "could be a very beneficial and gentle way to holistically care for arthritis and inflammation... as well as open a dialogue in general about cannabis to folks who were previously misinformed or weary about it."
Her CBD-enhanced massage services are tailored to each client, from those looking to just relax for an hour to people suffering from rotator cuff issues, pinched nerves, sciatica, and other musculoskeletal issues.
One of the massage tables at TRx. | Photo: Pannika I./Yelp
Rothstein didn't initially set out to open TRx in SoMa. But after looking for a space, she decided the neighborhood was fitting.
"SoMa seems to be quite the tech hub these days," Rothstein said. "People who live and work in the area might be interested in trying something new, like a CBD massage."
But for those who'd rather have an unenhanced massage, the use of CBD topicals is always optional, she said. Even for intense muscle work, she stocks two versions of a mentholated deep-tissue sports balm: one with CBD, and one without.
She also offers a substance-free way to get some extra relaxation. By request, she'll project aquarium scenes onto the floor beneath the face cradle.
Aquarium scene projected on the floor. | Photo: Ploy G./Yelp
TRx is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, and 2-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointments can be requested through the massage studio's website; customers receive 20 percent off their first massage if it's booked through Yelp.
