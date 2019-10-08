Health & Fitness

CDC concerned not enough pregnant women getting flu shot, Tdap vaccine

NEW YORK -- There's a health alert as we head into cold and flu season.

Health officials are concerned not enough pregnant women are getting vaccinated.

The CDC says 65% of pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting flu or whooping cough vaccines.

Officials say, unless otherwise told not to get the vaccine by a doctor, all pregnant women should get the flu vaccine.

The CDC also says pregnant women should get Tdap, the combination vaccine that helps prevents whooping cough.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucdcwhooping coughpregnancyflu preventionflu season
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area cities brace for possible power shutoffs
PG&E Power Outages: Alerts, resources, and information
Possible blackouts during high wind and fire conditions
LIST: Schools impacted by potential PG&E power shutoff
Jerry Rice goes 1-on-1 with ABC7: Video
WATCH IN 60: PG&E could cut power, four injured in fire, Fleet Week emergency drill
Safety first: Emergency drill kicks off Fleet Week
Show More
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Firefighter injured, 3 rescued, puppy missing in SF fire
Mom finds out baby's head shaved by child's father
What to know about generators before a power outage
Nonprofit fuels affordable housing creation in Silicon Valley
More TOP STORIES News