MEASLES

CDC monitoring measles in 21 states, including California

EMBED </>More Videos

Over a hundred people in 21 states have contracted the measles

Adam Frary
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday afternoon that 107 people from 21 states, including California, have reported contracting the measles.

The other states included are Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

This number will likely outpace the number of measles cases reported in 2017.

STUDY: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues

There were 118 cases in 2017, and only 86 the year before that.

The last outbreak was in 2015 when 188 people contracted measles.

The outbreak was linked to an amusement park in California where it is thought that a traveler from overseas brought it to the U.S.

RELATED: Eating too much healthy food has downsides, nutrition experts say


Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms show up in 10-14 days after exposure. The symptoms last 7-10 days and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

According to the CDC, some people may suffer from severe complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling which could result in hospitalization or death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeasleshealthcdccaliforniahealth careu.s. & worldvaccines
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEASLES
Infectious disease alert reported for airport passengers
Deadline for opponents of vaccine law to file signatures
UC Berkeley measles patient traveled to Richmond while contagious
Bay Area parents seek alternatives to vaccine bill
More measles
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
North Face leaving Bay Area, moving 650 jobs to Denver
WATCH LIVE: Daily White House press briefing
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
VIDEO: Dodgers' Puig takes swing at Giants' Hundley
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
Parkland students go back to school with tightened security
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
Fight breaks out during 49ers and Texans joint practice
Show More
Death toll rises to 39 in Italy bridge collapse
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Pedestrian killed in accident on NB Hwy 101 in Millbrae
Biker performs dangerous 'Superman' stunt on highway
More News