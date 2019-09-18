CDC asking people to not kiss their chickens

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Centers for Disease Control sent out an odd notice Tuesday: Please don't kiss the chickens.
In fact, don't snuggle the chickens, or eat with them, or invite them in your home.
The CDC and public health officials updated a multi state salmonella investigation. Their research shows the likely source of outbreak to be physical contact with chickens from multiple hatcheries across the country.
Six of the outbreak strains making people sick were collected from the backyards of people's homes in California, Minnesota and Ohio and from retail stores in Michigan and Oregon.
The CDC reminds chicken owners that chickens can carry salmonella bacteria, even if they're clean and show no signs of illness. Always was your hands after handling live poultry.
