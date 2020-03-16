Coronavirus

Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms, moves to drive-thru, takeout amid coronavirus concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Chick-fil-A announced it would temporarily close dining rooms across the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sunday, the restaurant said some locations would transition to drive-thru service only, while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options.

Previously, the chain closed its playgrounds, began charging for beverage refill, and only offered meals in carry-out packaging.

RELATED: THE LATEST: Counties encourage social distancing

"We know these are challenging times, but we'll continue to do our best to serve you," Chick-fil-A said in a written statement.

Saturday, ABC News reported Taco Bell is considering a similar move and equipping its US locations to transition to drive-thru and delivery only.

As of Monday morning, at least 3,774 people in the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 69 people have died and 12 people have recovered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronaviruschick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship still at Port of Oakland
LIVE | NY, NJ, CT agree to shared coronavirus restrictions
Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
Live coronavirus updates: More than 20 school districts closed in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: More than 20 school districts closed in Bay Area
Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars after COVID-19 isolation measures increase
Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship still at Port of Oakland
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Coronavirus pandemic: SF's Union Square a 'ghost town'
More TOP STORIES News