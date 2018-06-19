HEALTH & FITNESS

Chill out: Mission Dolores spa offers cryo, float therapy

Reboot Float & Cryo Spa's lobby. | Photo: Magda G./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Mission Dolores neighborhood has a new spa that gives clients two ways to chill out -- and one is quite literal.

Reboot Float & Cryo Spa, which also has locations in the Marina and Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood, describes itself as a "sanctuary" where clients can "decompress and recover from the physical and mental stress of daily life," according to its website.

Cryotherapy treatments expose clients to extreme cold that reportedly reduces inflammation, boosts mood and provides other benefits.

Reboot's float therapy uses isolation tanks filled with warm water that contains hundreds of pounds of dissolved epsom salts. Clients enter the tank to float for up to an hour to reduce stress, a practice also used by some athletes in recovery mode. The spa also offers an infrared sauna it claims offers better benefits than traditional steam.
Photo: reboot float & cryo spa/Yelp

Reboot Float & Cryo Spa's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

"I like how floating relaxes my mind, eases the stress in my shoulders and neck and glutes, and results in me feeling like I'm floating in outer space looking at the planets," wrote Leanne W. "It's like a drug trip without the drugs."

Alyssa W. said, "I had my first cryo facial administered by Anya. She made me feel very relaxed and comfortable throughout the entire experience, and she made sure to focus on the areas I mentioned."

Reboot Float & Cryo Spa is open from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, noon-10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News