Coronavirus

China hid information about coronavirus, should pay billions, lawsuit alleges

LAS VEGAS -- Five Las Vegas businesses have filed a federal lawsuit through an attorney seeking class-action status for 32 million small businesses to collect what he says could be trillions of dollars in damages from the Chinese government for lost income and profits due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Attorney Robert Eglet alleges China was reckless, negligent and covered up information about the respiratory illness instead of sharing information that might have prevented its spread.

Chinese Embassy officials in the U.S. didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Before the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, a China foreign ministry spokesman said people should stop making "wrongful remarks that stigmatize China."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Eglet said that instead of sharing information with the world about a new virus for which there was no vaccine or cure, the government of China intimidated doctors, scientists, journalists and lawyers while allowing worldwide spread of COVID-19.

Eglet says the lawsuit could take many years to resolve.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnevadacoronaviruslawsuitclass action lawsuitu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
Coronavirus: ABC7 live update on COVID-19 in Bay Area
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: ABC7 live update on COVID-19 in Bay Area
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
Bay Area public schools extend temporary school closures
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
Show More
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
EXCLUSIVE: California woman recovers from COVID-19 after being treated with test drug
LA mayor: Open nonessential businesses will have water, power shut off
Carondelet High keeping regular schedule with online classes
More TOP STORIES News