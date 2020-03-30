Coronavirus

Cigna, Humana waiving payments for coronavirus treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that two health insurers are waiving patient payments for coronavirus treatment.

Both Cigna and Humana won't require many of their customers to make copayments or other forms of cost-sharing for COVID-19 care. Health care providers would be reimbursed at the insurers' in-network rates or Medicare rates.

Cigna said the waived payments would begin Monday and continue through May 31.

The moves could save those patients thousands of dollars, depending on their coverage and how much health care they've used so far this year, for treatment for the coronavirus. They come after Aetna last week announced payment waivers for patients for hospital stays tied to the coronavirus.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbusinesscoronavirushealth careu.s. & worldhealth insurance
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: New York mayor welcomes USNS Comfort to city
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Possible playoff formats, players' workout plans, free agency and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended, report says
LIVE: New York mayor welcomes USNS Comfort to city
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1, report says
SF's Muni temporarily stops light rail, subway service amid COVID-19 pandemic
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid at Dutch museum
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
New York City to fine social distancing violations
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
More TOP STORIES News