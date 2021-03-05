Pop-up clinic in San Jose vaccinates underserved community

"I got here at 6:30 a.m. My neighbor got here at 5 a.m.," said Lydia Sanchez, who has struggled to find a vaccine.
"I'm a school teacher. I have been trying every day since the last week when they opened up and I can't because they keep being full," Sanchez said.
The Alviso Health Clinic hosted the site with Gardner Health Services. City Council Member David Cohen helped make it happen.
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. community health clinics press on despite vaccine shortage
"It's one of the zip codes with higher Covid rates so I thought 'let's get a vaccine clinic out here," Cohen said.
Cohen said people from his office along with Gardner Health services went door to door and handed out fliers about the clinic to try and make sure it only served people in the neighborhood.
The one-day clinic only had 280 doses because of supply issues. Organizers say they were hoping for more, but at this point they feel lucky to at least get the vaccine.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
