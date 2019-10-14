October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and mobile screening RV is coming to San Francisco offering free mammograms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tamara Mellon is a well known show designer and her company likes to empower women and focus on women's issues. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tamara has ,launched a campaign called "Know Your Mellons" where women in San Francisco can receive free mammograms regardless of insurance status.
