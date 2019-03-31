abortion

Controversial film about abortion sparks conversation among Bay Area moviegoers

This still image is from "Unplanned" the movie. (Unplanned Movie)

By Luz Pena
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A controversial film about abortion is causing a lot of conversation about this topic among moviegoers in the Bay Area.

The film is based on a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who now opposes abortions.

It's the story of Abby Johnson, the youngest Planned Parenthood director who, after seeing an ultrasound of an abortion, resigned in 2009.

"That was when I really saw for the first time the human being inside the womb fighting for his life," Johnson said.



Johnson hopes her story in the movie "Unplanned" helps other women. "I just thought I had another opportunity to help facilitate healing for those who have been hurt or touched by abortion in some way," she said.

In Redwood City, some moviegoers said the movie was graphic. "There was no applause. It was pretty quiet. It was a pretty serious movie. It wasn't something happy. The first part is very bloody," said moviegoer Michael Wilmer.

Some who support a woman's right to choose said the movie would not be able to change their mind. "Well, I feel that a woman should have the option to choose what happens to her body," said moviegoer Delphine William.

One group, Pro-Life San Francisco, hopes this film starts conversations from both sides. "To understand the powerful reasons sometimes behind why someone would feel that my body, my choice," said Terrisa Bukovinac.

The controversy was also seen on Twitter when the movie's account was briefly suspended. Twitter explained that the suspension was not on purpose but rather was linked to another account that violated their policies.

In a statement about the film, Planned Parenthood said: "The claims in this film are simply false. Planned Parenthood is proud to provide expert, high-quality health care to our patients, including safe and legal abortion, in a safe and compassionate environment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessredwood cityabortionplanned parenthoodcontroversial videomoviemovie premiere
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Key GOP senator won't support SCOTUS nom opposed to Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court voids part of crisis pregnancy center law
Justices allow Arkansas to enforce abortion restrictions
TOP STORIES
Time running out for residents of SJ's Hope Village
Bay Area reacts to Trump's threats to close border
Romantic seals snuggle underwater
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
Show More
LeBron James out for rest of season
Accuweather Forecast: Spectacular weekend with sunny skies
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
President Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL pipeline construction
More TOP STORIES News