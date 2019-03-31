Controversial film about abortion sparks conversation among Bay Area moviegoers

In theaters everywhere March 29. #Unplanned is the true story of one woman’s journey of transformation. Abby Johnson was one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation.Until the day she saw something that changed everything. https://t.co/FQ4aXWBgEh pic.twitter.com/iEClpfBLLP — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) February 1, 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A controversial film about abortion is causing a lot of conversation about this topic among moviegoers in the Bay Area.The film is based on a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who now opposes abortions.It's the story of Abby Johnson, the youngest Planned Parenthood director who, after seeing an ultrasound of an abortion, resigned in 2009."That was when I really saw for the first time the human being inside the womb fighting for his life," Johnson said.Johnson hopes her story in the movie "Unplanned" helps other women. "I just thought I had another opportunity to help facilitate healing for those who have been hurt or touched by abortion in some way," she said.In Redwood City, some moviegoers said the movie was graphic. "There was no applause. It was pretty quiet. It was a pretty serious movie. It wasn't something happy. The first part is very bloody," said moviegoer Michael Wilmer.Some who support a woman's right to choose said the movie would not be able to change their mind. "Well, I feel that a woman should have the option to choose what happens to her body," said moviegoer Delphine William.One group, Pro-Life San Francisco, hopes this film starts conversations from both sides. "To understand the powerful reasons sometimes behind why someone would feel that my body, my choice," said Terrisa Bukovinac.The controversy was also seen on Twitter when the movie's account was briefly suspended. Twitter explained that the suspension was not on purpose but rather was linked to another account that violated their policies.In a statement about the film, Planned Parenthood said: "The claims in this film are simply false. Planned Parenthood is proud to provide expert, high-quality health care to our patients, including safe and legal abortion, in a safe and compassionate environment."