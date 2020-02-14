Coronavirus live updates: 2 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers in quarantine die at Travis Air Force Base

There are confirmed cases in eight of the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 593. As testing increased, the number of infections in the United States has climbed above 49,768.
MARCH 26, 2020
12 p.m.
54 test positive for COVID-19 in Hayward
Fifty-four of the 207 people tested in Hayward on Monday for the coronavirus have tested positive, city officials announced Thursday morning. The tests were completed at the city's testing center on Monday, the first day of operation. The center is located at Huntwood Avenue at Industrial Boulevard. Testing is free and available to anyone. Those wishing to be tested do not have to be a Hayward resident.
11 a.m.
Two Grand Princess passengers die at Travis Air Force Base
Two passengers who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base after a stay on the Grand Princess cruise ship died of complications due to the coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday. The men died on March 21 and March 23. After disembarking the ship, the patients were transferred to local medical facilities, and later, Travis Air Force Base. Health officials have not disclosed their ages.
9:35 a.m.
2nd death reported in SF, dozens more test positive
The second coronavirus related death has been reported in San Francisco and there are 45 new cases in the city. San Mateo County officials say 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
5:45 a.m.
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28 million
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.
4:45 a.m.
VTA has stopped all light rail service until further notice after a trainee operator tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said All VTA operators are being told to isolate themselves until they can be tested. All trains will be thoroughly cleaned before being put back in service.
MARCH 25, 2020
11 p.m.
3 employees at Laguna Honda Hospital test positive for coronavirus, facility on lockdown
San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital is under a lockdown tonight after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Laguna Honda is a city-run nursing home. Most of the 750 residents are over 65 with serious health conditions.
9:20 p.m.
Napa, Solano counties report increase in COVID-19 cases
On Wednesday night, Napa County and Solano County both reported and increase in COVID-19 cases. Napa County now has a totally of six cases. While Solano reported seven new cases bringing its total to 31.
6:00p.m.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hosts a mental health town hall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined by Dr. Mary Ann Tyson to discuss how residents can cope during these uncertain times.
5:20 p.m.
5th Santa Clara Co. deputy tests positive for COVID-19
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says a fifth deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff's office says the deputy is assigned to the Custody Bureau, who is self-isolating and under quarantine at home. According to the sheriff's office, at this point, there is no evidence to show that any inmates have been exposed as a result of the deputies. The four custody deputies that tested positive all worked on the same team. As a precaution, three other deputies assigned to the same team that have not displayed any signs or symptoms have been self-isolating at home.
5 p.m.
Gate agent at Oakland International Airport tests positive for COVID-19
A gate agent at Oakland International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials. They say the agent last worked on March 22 in Terminal 2 at 23, 25, 26 and 27 that day. Airport officials say the agent used the men's restroom in the baggage area of Terminal 2 as well. They say crews disinfected and cleaned the areas the gate agent had visited.
1:00p.m.
San Francisco Sheriff's office says it has received confirmation that four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press released by the department, the employees are from the following:
-Deputy Sheriff assigned to a Department of Public Health clinic
-Cadet assigned to City Hall Patrol Unit
-Deputy Sheriff assigned to County Jail #4
-Senior Deputy Sheriff assigned to City Hall Patrol Unit
Wednesday's announcement comes after a first case where a Deputy Sheriff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22. You can get more information here.
12:45 p.m.
Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says four of the nation's largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus. Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments for 90 days, Newsom said. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day suspension, he said. More than 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 13. The news comes after Congress reached a deal with the Trump administration on a stimulus package that will increase unemployment benefits by an $600 per week on top of what the state provides.
11:30 a.m.
San Jose mayor proposes ordinance for sick leave as protective measure during COVID-19 pandemic
Mayor Sam Liccardo proposes a measure to provide immediate protection to workers during the unprecedented health and economic crisis. In addition to state and federal law, the ordinance will provide paid sick leave for all employees and new hires - who might not yet accrue sick leave under normal circumstances - impacted by COVID-19 through an automatic provision of 40 hours of sick leave. See latests updates from the city of San Jose here.
11:00 a.m.
SFMTA employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
Officials announced an SFMTA employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The transit agency says they have swiftly implemented numerous of health measures to reduce safety risks for the Muni operators and other staff who continue to keep San Francisco moving. Some new precautions include installing signs on vehicles reminding passengers to keep a distance between them and other people, overnight cleaning of all vehicles, implementing muli-lingual announcements about best practices to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus transmission and preparing disenfectant cleaning kits for all the transit divisions. Read more here.
9 a.m.
Bay Area death toll reaches 26
The Bay Area death toll has now reached 26 after four new deaths were reported in San Mateo County.
4:45 a.m.
Vote expected today on $2 trillion stimulus bill
The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
3:30 a.m.
Prince Charles tests positive COVID-19
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the Royal palace confirms.
MARCH 24, 2020
5:40 p.m.
San Francisco announces first COVID-19 related death
Officials announce the first COVID-19 related death of a San Francisco resident. The person was a man in his 40's who had multiple, signifcant underlying health conditions, authorities say. There are currently over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. The person who died in San Francisco is among the 152 confirmed cases of the virus among City residents. "My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community," said Mayor Breed.
1:50 p.m.
3 more COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara Co., bringing total to 16
Santa Clara County is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 16. The county's website also states there are 54 new COVID-19 cases.
SFPD sergeant tests positive for COVID-19
The San Francisco Police Dept. says that a sergeant assigned to the SFPD Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The sergeant is self-quarantining at home. SFPD says that the sergeant's work partner, who did not come into the office on Monday or Tuesday, reported that they are also feeling unwell and are self-quarantining.
1:40 p.m.
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Alameda County
Alameda County is reporting its second COVID-19 death and 2 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 124.
11 a.m.
Trump wants country 'opened up' by Easter
President Trump said he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter, as he weighs how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.
10:30 a.m.
SF, San Mateo Counties cases rise
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco has risen to 152. San Mateo County is now at 161, 19 more than yesterday.
7:30 a.m.
More than 1.5 billion told to stay at home
Over 1.5 billion people across the globe -- more than one-fifth of the world's population -- have been ordered or urged to stay home amid a deadly pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has warned "is accelerating."
5:45 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics postponed 1 year due to coronavirus
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee have agreed that the Tokyo Olympics will be held by the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
4:25 a.m.
China to lift Wuhan lockdown in early April
China has announced it will lift lockdown measures in Wuhan on April 8. Diagnosed cases worldwide have topped 380,000 and the death toll has exceeded 16,000.
MARCH 23, 2020
8:30 p.m.
9 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Marin County
Marin County health officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of 47 cases in the county as of Monday night.
8 p.m.
San Jose FoodMaxx closes after employee dies from COVID-19
A FoodMaxx is temporarily closed after one of its employees died from the novel coronavirus. The store is located at 1539 Parkmoor Ave. and will be closed for the next few days for cleaning and sanitizing. Store officials say the employee went on vacation and fell ill while away. They say that employee has not been in the store since March 6.
5:00 p.m.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirms three staff members test positive for COVID-19
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed three staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Among the three deputies tested positive, two deputies are self-quarantining at home, and one deputy is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.
4:40 p.m.
California closing state parking lots
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the State of California will shutdown it's parking lots in hopes of cutting off access to state beaches and parks. This comes after these locations received an overwhelming and unsafe, in terms of social distancing protocol, number of visitors throughout California's first weekend of shelter-at-home. Newsom says the public can check this website for updates on where and when it is acceptable to visit these places.
4:35 p.m.
Newsom announces $100M in emergency grants, additional hospital beds
Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that California is dispersing $100 million in emergency grants to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and help treat existing cases. Part of this plan includes adding 50,000 more hospital beds throughout the state to accommodate the influx of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. He acknowledged this will require additional medical staffing. To address this, the governor says the state will be fast-tracking fourth-year medical students into the field and recruiting retirees.
4:30 p.m.
Vallejo police officer tests positive for COVID-19
A police officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Vallejo Police Department said. He has traveled internationally earlier this month, and has been self-isolating at his some in Solano County. According to the department, the officer has not been to the Police Department since his return, and will continue to self-quarantine until he is cleared by his medical physician.
1:30 p.m.
1st death in Alameda County
Alameda County is reporting its first coronavirus-related death, health officials announced Monday afternoon. There are a total of 112 cases in the county, excluding Berkeley. Health officials have not released the age or gender of the patient who died of the virus.
10:30 a.m.
Confirmed cases go up in SF, Santa Cruz counties
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco has reached 131, up from 108 yesterday. Santa Cruz County is reporting 23 cases, an increase from 15 from over the weekend.
9:30 a.m.
Marin Co. public health officer announces he has COVID-19
Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr. Willis recorded a message from his home on Sunday night, where he has been self-quarantined from his family since his symptoms appeared late last week.
7:55 a.m.
Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband has COVID-19
Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband John Bessler has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Bessler was checked into a hospital with "very low oxygen levels which really haven't improved," Sen. Klobuchar said.
6:45 a.m.
NJ testing site reaches capacity before it opens
A novel coronavirus testing site has reached capacity in New Jersey, this time before it even opened on Monday. The testing site had a mile-long line before dawn on Sunday morning. Capacity was reached 30 minutes after opening. Monday marked the fourth straight day people were turned away.
4:30 a.m.
Economic stimulus bill talks continue as COVID-19 crisis expands
Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.
MARCH 22, 2020
5:10 p.m.
Napa County confirms second positive COVID-19 case
Napa County health officials confirmed the county's second case of coronavirus. The patient is currently in isolation in St. Helena. The announcement comes after a first patient was confirmed positive Sunday morning, although officials say there is no known connection to the first case.
4:40 p.m.
Santa Clara County confirms two additional deaths, 39 new positive cases for COVID-19
Santa Clara County health officials confirmed two additional deaths, bringing the total to 10 deaths in the county. The ninth death was an adult female in her 60s, and the tenth death was a adult female in her 40s.
County officials also announced 39 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 302.
12:45 p.m.
Nation's first 'No touch' drive-through grocery store to open in West Santa Clara Co.
Alexander Hult of Flights Restaurant is rising to the challenge of meeting the community's needs during the current shelter-in-place order in California. Since his restaurants cannot be open due to social distancing, Hult will open the first "No Touch" Drive-Through grocery store to
assist the community in procuring the essentials - from milk and eggs to toilet paper. The drive-through concept will work similar to fast-food restaurants where you pull up order, pay and collect your order at the next station. Hult gathered his colleagues to assist in the Drive-Through's offerings, so in addition to meals from Flights customers will also find specialties from a host of Los Gatos businesses. The store is located at 165 Los Gatos-Saratoga Road in Los Gatos opens on Monday March 23, 2020 at 12pm noon and stays open until 7pm and will be open 7 days a week. They even have a special "Free Roll of Toilet Paper with $100 purchase."
11 a.m.
Napa County confirms first case of COVID-19
Napa County health officials announced Sunday the first case of the coronavirus in the county. They say the case is evidence the virus is present in the community. Officials have not said the age or gender of the patient or how they contracted the illness.
8 a.m.
NPS shutter multiple gates at Point Reyes National Seashore after Saturday's visitor influx
Officials with the National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore announced late Saturday night that most areas of Marin County national preserve would be closed starting Saturday for a little more than 2 weeks. The closures come after visitors flocked the area earlier in the day during a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check the park's website for closures and limited access.
MARCH 21, 2020
8:00p.m.
Gov. Newsom issues Executive Order to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that expands the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak in California.
The governor's office said the order gives the state the ability to increase the health care capacity in clinics, mobile health care units and adult day health care facilities. It also allows local governments more flexibility to utilize the skills of retired employees and reinforces the importance of the delivery of food, medicine and emergency supplies.
The statement adds: "The State of California is fighting hard to get the resources that Californians need to meet the COVID-19 surge. These emergency legal tools will increase California's health care capacity and help facilities treat more patients," said Governor Newsom.
5:15 p.m.
Gov. Newsom says masks are being delivered to healthcare workers
Governor Gavin Newsom spoke at a news conference Saturday saying that much-needed masks are being delivered to hospitals and health care companies.
He said 10 million masks were delivered last week, and 1.5 million were distributed in the last few days.
Governor Newsom is praising companies pivoting to help manufacture needed supplies.
2:00 p.m.
California conducted approximately 26,200 tests as of 2 p.m.
This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 13,467 results have been received and another 12,700+ are pending. 22 state and county health labs are currently testing.
1:15 p.m.
Gov. Newsom directs $42 million in emergency funding to help state health care system battle COVID-19 pandemic
On Saturday the Governor directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand the state's health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support the COVID-19 response. $30 million will allow the state to lease Seton Medical Center in Daly City and St. Vincent's Medical center in Los Angeles for a three-month basis. Seton Medical Center is currently operating and will expand the capacity to provide care for up to 120 COVID-19 patients beginning as soon as Wednesday. Verity will operate Seton Medical Center on the state's behalf. St. Vincent Medical Center closed in January, but California is readying the facility to begin providing care for up to 366 COVID-19 patients as soon as possible. Newsom is funding $1,420,000 to expand the capacity of the state's public health lab in Richmond. The state is using $8,647,000 to purchase new ventilators, as well as IV fusion pumps, and refurbish additional ventilators. Lastly, $2 million is for a contract with American Medical Response to provide patient transportation.
9 a.m.
Santa Clara University student test positive for COVID-19
A law student at Santa Clara University has tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials confirmed Saturday morning. The student lives off campus and was last on campus at Charney Hall on March 6. The student is now self-isolating and the university is making contact with anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through the law student.
8 a.m.
Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Catherine Stefani announce large donation of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers
Flexport, a San Francisco-based freight forwarding and customs brokerage company donated 60,000 surgical masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 gowns and 50 Thermometers to SF's efforts to respond to covid-19. These supplies will be delivered directly to frontline workers through the Department of Public Health's Department Operations Center. Mayor Breed and City leaders will continue to work with private companies to secure more PPE for workers.
7:30 a.m.
Patient at Los Altos rehab facility tests positive for COVID-19
A 75-year-old patient at a rehab center in Los Altos tested positive for the coronavirus, the facility said in a statement Wednesday. The man was first admitted to the Los Altos Sub-acute and Rehabilitation Center on March 13 from a nearby hospital. He had a fever and was tested for pneumonia, which he tested negative for. Earlier this week, he tested positive for coronavirus, according to the statement. The man's two roommates and other staff are now being monitored for symptoms of the virus. The 75-year-old patient is now quarantined. No one else at the facility has tested positive for the virus, officials said.
MARCH 20, 2020
9 p.m.
Gov. Newsom deploys National Guard to food banks, vulnerable areas
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he is deploying the California National Guard to provide short-term security and distribution at food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
7 p.m.
Sonoma County reports its 1st COVID-19 related death
Sonoma County reporter its first coronavirus-related death Friday night. The county currently has a total of 23 cases of COVID-19.
3:30 p.m.
The Bay Area has 531 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with ten deaths reported.
3 p.m.
Santa Clara County Officials announced the donation of protective gear for health care employees. They have received hand sanitizer, surgical masks, and monetary donations.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, were among those present at this announcement.
In a statement, The Silicon Valley Leadership Group is leading the donation drive for money, supplies including protective gear and respirators. The Valley Medical Center Foundation will disperse the money and equipment to the Santa Clara County Public Health Care System:
To date, more than $531,000 has been donated by Silicon Valley Companies. In addition, more than $51,000 from individuals.
In kind donations include:
-1,200 respirators and 1,300 surgical masks from Lumileds
-2,000 medical grade hazmat suits for hospital personnel from KLA
-15,000 surgical masks from IBM
-140,000 surgical masks and 4,000 surgical gloves from Western Digital
2 p.m.
Death toll rises in Santa Clara County
Two additional people have died from the coronavirus in Santa Clara County, health officials announced Friday afternoon. A total of eight people have now died of the virus in the county. They two most recent people who died were men in their 70s and 80s. Seven other people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 196 in the county.
11:20 a.m.
Italy records highest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths; Death toll hits 4,032
Italy reported 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since surpassing China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths.
10:45 a.m.
Oakland launches relief fund to help the community
Mayor Libby Schaaf launches Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide assistance to the vulnerable community. See more on the relief fund here. Watch briefing here.
10:40 a.m.
San Jose reports dozens of shelter-in-place violations
San Jose police have responded to at least 56 violations of the shelter-in-place order. Starting next week, those who are not complying will face business license sanctions and health code violations.
8:15 a.m.
1st COVID-19 related death confirmed in Contra Costa County
Health officials are confirming the first coronavirus related death in Contra Costa County. The patient, who died Thursday at a hospital, was in their 70s and had a pre-existing condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, officials said. The person also had a history of recent overseas travel.
7:25 a.m.
Tax deadline changed to July 15
The U.S. tax deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, the Treasury Department says.
6:30 a.m.
Death toll reaches 10,000 worldwide
The death toll from COVID-19 passed 10,000 worldwide and infections exceeded 244,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Italy, with 60 million citizens, has recorded 3,405 deaths, exceeding the 3,248 in China, a country with a population over 20 times larger.
5:00 a.m.
China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row
Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, offered a ray of hope with no new infections reported for a second day in a row and only 39 cases reported nationwide - all of them brought from the outside, the government said.
